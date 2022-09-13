PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has announced its fifth annual On the Rise Awards winners. Developed by PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Committee, the awards recognize 10 young professionals who have demonstrated leadership potential in packaging and processing.

The winners of the 2022 On the Rise Awards are:

Alison Zitzke

Senior Product Manager

Orbis Corporation

Allison Wagner

Business Development Manager

Morrison Container Handling Solutions

Caitlin Eargood

Service Project Manager

Mettler Toledo

Eric Andersen

Marketing Manager

Delkor Systems, Inc.

Nancy Garza-Castaneda

Administrative Manager

Formers International

Ravi Patel

Controls Engineering Manager

ID Technology / ProMach, Inc.

Samantha Hoover

Mechanical Design Engineer

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery

Taz Lombardo

Content Marketing, Senior Specialist

Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems

Tom Lex

Director of Engineering

TechniBlend

William Reese

Director of Engineering

Garvey Corporation

PMMI On the Rise winners meet the following nomination criteria: young professional 35 years old or younger employed by a PMMI member company for at least one year, displays leadership potential at the company, and demonstrates a desire to advance his/her career in packaging and processing.

“This year’s On the Rise winners are making an impact on the future of our industry, contributing to everything from enhanced sales and marketing efforts, to new and improved processes and solutions, to attracting and retaining new talent,” says Jackie Sessler, North America marketing director of BEUMER Group and chair of the PMMI Emerging Leaders Committee. “PMMI and the Emerging Leaders Committee are pleased to recognize these extraordinary leaders and hope that the On the Rise Award provides an opportunity to further their professional development in packaging and processing.”

Award winners were honored at PMMI’s Annual Meeting on Sept. 12, in Oak Brook, Ill. and received free airfare, event registration, and hotel stay. The winter issue of OEM Magazine, the official publication of PMMI, will feature profiles of the winners.

Source: PMMI