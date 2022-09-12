The Flexible Packaging Association’s (FPA) Emerging Leadership Council (ELC) will present its first-ever FlexPack Crash Course at the upcoming PACK EXPO International in Chicago. The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. Central time. It is designed for new hires and newcomers to the flexible packaging industry with fewer than five years of industry experience.

Key Topics to be covered:

Industry Overview & Trends

Materials & Converting Basics

Sustainability & Advocacy

Package Design Workshop

Who should attend this event?

This event is perfect for new hires and newcomers to the flexible packaging industry with fewer than five years of industry experience. Attendees should currently work for FPA member companies.

What content will be presented during the event?

The presentations will provide a high-level overview of the flexible packaging industry. We'll cover market trends, sustainability, the legislative and regulatory environment, as well as a high-level overview of technical fundamentals including flexible packaging materials, substrates, and converting technologies.

What is the cost to attend?

Travel and accommodations must be covered by the attendee. All costs for attending the course and evening networking event will be sponsored by the FPA.