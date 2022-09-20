Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the release of Hercules For Body, body wipes that are hard on grime and odor rather than skin and require no water or rinsing.

Hercules For Body is formulated specifically for contractors and job-site conditions and is effective at removing a range of dirt, grease, oil and other residue that contractors routinely come into contact with. The wipes can also be used to clean those same substances off most tools and jobsite equipment. Plus, the wipes are perfect for cleaning up after outdoor activities, yardwork or anytime you need to cool down and wipe away the day.

Hercules for Body's fragrance-free formula washes away grime and odor without leaving residue. Including Aloe and Vitamin E to soothe and condition skin, Hercules For Body are tough, large-size cloths that clean without tearing. The new easy-to-grab, 8 x 10 in. cloths cover more skin, which means contractors need fewer towels to get clean.

Contractors can purchase Hercules For Body at their local supply house to clean up before heading home from the job. Available in two package quantities: