Ithaca Hummus, known for its fresh ingredients and bold flavors, gives snack time a tasty upgrade with the launch of new travel-friendly snack, Ithaca Squeeze. Rolling out on to select grocery store shelves now, squeeze on the flavorful, craveable fun with a delicious boost of plant-based protein for a filling snack both kids and parents will enjoy.

Ithaca Squeeze is the first hummus product to come in a pouch for kids, offering a protein-packed, gut-friendly and wholesome snack for kids and adults alike. Available in three flavorful varieties, Plain, Beet, and Red Pepper, Ithaca Squeeze packs powerful flavor in a convenient, portion-controlled 3oz pouch with 5g of fiber and 7-8g of plant-based protein, to take with you wherever you go.

"As a parent myself, I know the challenge of providing kids with nutritious foods they'll actually want to eat," says Chris Kirby, Founder and CEO of Ithaca Hummus. "We found that 1 in 4 parents are concerned their kids aren't getting enough protein*, so we took this notion head on when creating Ithaca Squeeze, while also prioritizing the bold, delicious flavor Ithaca is known for. We look forward to creating more unique products that surprise and delight our loyal fans and stand out in the crowded snack space, while also bringing added value."

Knowing about 2 students per classroom suffer from a food allergy*, parents are always looking for healthy and allergy-friendly snacks for lunchboxes and Ithaca Squeeze delivers. Made with sunflower butter in place of traditional sesame, one of the top 9 allergens, parents can feel good about packing Ithaca Squeeze as a school snack. Now with the use of sunflower seeds, Ithaca Squeeze offers more protein per serving. Squeeze it on your favorite crackers, chips, and veggies, or eat it straight up to make lunch boxes, or even office snacking, more enjoyable and filling!

Parents and snack seekers can purchase Ithaca Squeeze at select retailers including Whole Foods (North Atlantic & Northeast), Fresh Direct, Big Y, Hungryroot, Price Chopper, Albert's Organics, and UNFI Fresh, with additional retailers rolling out nationwide throughout the fall for $2.99 per pouch.





* Study Source: International Food Information Council survey of 1000 parents Knowledge, Understanding and Behaviors When Feeding Young Children: Insights from U.S. Parents and Caregivers. March 2021.

*Source: Division of Population Health, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion