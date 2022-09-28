Supporting the theme “Power of Sustainable Packaging,” Sun Chemical will highlight and present its complete portfolio of solutions for packaging and narrow web, tag, and labels at booth #10200 during PACK EXPO International from October 23-26 in Chicago.

“Sun Chemical is committed to our sustainable approach,” said Penny Holland, Vice President of Marketing Operations, Sun Chemical. “PACK EXPO provides us a unique opportunity to highlight our sustainable solutions for the packaging market and reengage with customers and the industry.”

Extensive Sustainability Solutions on Display at Sun Chemical’s Booth

Using its ‘5Rs’ framework (Reuse, Reduce, Renew, Recycle and Redesign), Sun Chemical invests significantly in research and development (R&D) to improve the eco-efficiency and sustainability of the packaging that utilizes its inks, coatings, and adhesives to support a circular economy.

Attendees who visit booth #10200 will learn about Sun Chemical’s approach to sustainable solutions, which include bio-renewable, compostable, and recyclable products under the SunEco portfolio of solutions, including:

SunSpectro Solvawash GR and FL washable/deinkable, gravure, and flexo-printable solvent-based inks are a solution that enables brand owners to increase the recyclability of their products that use shrink labels. SunSpectro SolvaWash allows for higher quality and yield of recycled PET from bottle recycling streams. During the show, Dr. Nikola Juhasz, Global Technical Director for Sustainability, Sun Chemical, will present a session about SunSpectro Solvawash titled Recycle-Friendly Washable Inks for Plastic Packaging on Monday, October 24 at 11:00 AM (CDT) on the Innovation Stage.

A new portfolio of sustainable, renewable and compostable eco-friendly inks and coatings that are formulated with significantly higher levels of bio-renewable resin content compared to other previous market offerings will be on display. One of these inks, SunSpectro® SolvaGreen flexographic and gravure solvent-based inks, feature naturally derived resins and additives for surface printing on biodegradable films.

SunVisto AquaGreen water-based inks are formulated with the highest level of bio-renewable resin content the industry has to offer, providing a high-quality finish brand owners should value.

SunScreen, an innovative new system designed specifically for real-time monitoring of coatings during the printing operation. SunScreen’s integrated design can be easily installed on various press configurations and allows the operator to monitor in real time whether the coating has been applied appropriately.

Coatings that Enable Lightweighting, Extend Shelf Life and Make Packaging Pop

Sun Chemical booth visitors will also learn about a variety of coatings that can enhance their packaging.

In addition to extending product shelf life, SunBar (Aerobloc) oxygen barrier coatings can make packaging lighter in weight by removing polymer layers from the packaging, as well as offering improved laminate flexibility. SunBar (Aerobloc) coatings are cost-effective, and press-ready, allowing for lighter-weight packaging, a reduced carbon footprint, and easy application with few changes to current equipment. Through its partnership with acpo, ltd., SunBar (Aerobloc) pre-coated films are readily available for converters.

SunInspire™ specialty inks and coatings add visual magic to packaging. From metallic inks to glitter effects, pearlescent, and frosted effects, SunInspire™ tactile coatings range from coarse and gritty to soft and smooth, appealing to the sense of touch. Sun Chemical’s award-winning “Innovation Guide” which features these coatings, will be on display at the booth.

Other Packaging Solutions on Display

SunColorBox is a unique set of tools and services ranging from site assessments and full color audits, to matching and validating colors, to hosting digital libraries of spot colors that enables consistent, accurate digital color communication, and provides color data connectivity across the entire packaging supply chain. A menu of added-value services, SunColorBox offers every customer - whether printing spot color, CMYK or extended color gamut - a tool to manage colors with best efficiency to ensure color consistency across substrates and geographies. It also allows each customer to select the most suitable services based on the size of their business and the investment required.

SunMotion is a compelling alternative to backlit signage and LCD displays, SunMotion provides brand owners with motion activated full color, moving illuminated imagery. Invisible inks are printed onto plastic substrates and multiple layers come alive when exposed to UV LED light.

For more information about Sun Chemical’s products on display during PACK EXPO 2022,

visit booth #10200.