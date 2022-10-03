Just when you thought we'd reached the peak of pumpkin spice season, Hefty is bringing pumpkin spice to…the trash can.

The brand is unveiling new limited-edition Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags.

Year after year, people return to the scent of pumpkin spice to evoke all the warm and fuzzy fall feelings. With lattes, treats, and candles galore, it might seem that there is no place else for the fall scent to show up. Challenge accepted. Hefty is taking this fall obsession to new heights with the latest, greatest, and most unexpected pumpkin spice offering yet: Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags.

"At this point, pumpkin spice is a cultural phenomenon. We wanted to combine that beloved scent with the strength, odor-control, and reliability consumers know and love from Hefty for a truly unexpected and delightful fall offering," said Colleen Peters, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. "These limited-time-offer trash bags will let pumpkin lovers everywhere indulge in the fall scent they love, while Hefty's odor-control technology will keep their homes smelling clean."

Strong, dependable, and oh-so-delightfully scented, Hefty Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags prove that there's nothing pumpkin spice doesn't make better—including the trash. While the trash bags have all the fall vibes, there are limited quantities available.

Fall fans can visit HeftyPumpkinSpice.com to purchase their own while supplies last for just $5.95 (the same cost of a standard box of Hefty Ultra Strong Trash Bags). Trash bags will be sold on a first come first served basis.



