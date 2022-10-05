Arrowhead Mills® , one of America's most trusted organic baking brands for over 50 years, is thrilled to debut a new look featuring a redesigned logo, refreshed packaging, a revamped website and two new SKUs including Organic Oat Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix (Gluten Free) and Organic Apple Cider Pancake & Waffle Mix (Limited-Edition). The bolder and more sophisticated look is a nod to the evolution of Arrowhead Mills, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The brand is also celebrating the fact that over 87% of all Arrowhead Mills products are now USDA Certified Organic.

The new package design's new look and feel was created to appeal to new Arrowhead Mills consumers while continuing to connect with brand loyalists. The new packaging enhances shelf presence with a more modern, color-block design featuring Arrowhead Mills' signature red hue, and easy-to-read product benefits. Products featuring the new logo and packaging are rolling out to retailers now to reach on-shelf displays this month.

"We are very proud of the long-standing heritage of the Arrowhead Mills brand and the way the company continues to innovate and evolve while staying true to the standards and commitment to simply made high-quality organic products and ingredients," said Dan Anglemyer, COO at Arrowhead Mills.

"Company founder, Frank Ford was really ahead of his time in respect to embracing organic agriculture and regenerative farming practices, which many of today's consumers demand. This brand refresh is an opportunity for Arrowhead Mills to secure more on-shelf visibility with bolder graphics that communicate product and nutritional benefits clearly and provide a look and feel that is more modern and reminiscent of where we are today as a brand. We're also excited to bring our new tagline 'Your Guide to a Life Well Lived' to life as well," he continued.

The updated look will debut on two new pancake and waffle mix SKUs including Organic Oat Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix (Gluten Free) and Organic Apple Cider Pancake & Waffle Mix (Limited-Edition)