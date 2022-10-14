Yumi’s Quality Foods is a market leader in the Australian dip category, with over 20 delicious flavors there is a dip for everyone to enjoy. Yumi’s are also a leader in the plant based category with a growing range of veggie-based products including falafels, veggie bites and veggie burgers to name a few. All Yumi’s products are dairy and gluten-free and are packed with delicious real veggies.

With the rise in vegetarian and plant based eaters Yumi’s identified an opportunity to expand its product offering within the plant based category. A new product was developed, Yumi’s Veggie Minis – little bites of real veggie goodness blended with a delicious mix of herbs and spices.

Davidson was engaged to further craft the positioning and design the packaging for Yumi’s Veggie Minis.

The packaging design needed to focus on highlighting the real veggie goodness of the product yet also drive appetite appeal.

The product offers consumers a versatile way to get more veggies into any eating occasion. Yumi’s Veggie Minis are ready when you are, easy to sprinkle on a salad, add as a side dish, lunch boxes or enjoy as a snack with dip when you’re on the go!

The launch of Veggie Mini’s was an opportunity to expand Yumi’s reach into the plant based category. Davidson developed messaging and iconography on pack to further reinforce the product benefits and versatility. The bright colors and playful design speak to the fresh and healthy nature of the product.

The design is masterbrand-led, continuing to build strong equity in the Yumi’s brand whilst being appetizing and engaging to a wide range of consumers.

The result is an exciting new product range in a fast-growing segment. “Veggie Minis was an important launch for Yumi’s as it gave the brand an opportunity to connect with even more consumers looking for easy and quick ways to get more veggies in their diet. The design created by the team at Davidson delivered the perfect combination of the energy of a snacking product balanced with the veggie deliciousness that Yumi’s is known for. We are very happy with the shelf stand out and cut through of this small pack!”Susan Booker head of marketing & innovation.