Building on its decades of experience in digital inline printing, Atlantic Zeiser will present its first system for full-color inline printing of flexible narrow web materials at the PACK EXPO in Chicago, USA (Booth 2501-South Hall). The new DIGILINE Vario allows the user to capitalize on the advantages of on-demand printing and late-stage customization for web materials. For widely used packaging processes such as pouches, stand-up pouches, flow wraps, and stick packs, this greatly reduces or eliminates the expensive storage of pre-printed material variants. Brand owners, converters, CMOs, and other users also benefit from much greater flexibility and agility, since even extremely small batches can be printed efficiently and visually appealing. The time to market is thus also greatly reduced. To allow integration of the DIGILINE Vario into existing systems and processes, it is available as both an inline and a nearline version. An offline version (“roll to roll”) is also available.

No reference image necessary for inspection

Thanks to the ProFlo inkjet technology, the DIGILINE Vario achieves especially vivid colors and the best printing quality even for extremely small details in the form of graphics, fonts, coding, and serialization. At the same time, the ProFlo inkjet technology stands for unparalleled reliability and availability; the associated curing technology also greatly reduces energy consumption. The DIGILINE Vario also features a pre-validated package comprising printing and inspection units sharing the same end-to-end PDF workflow. This way it is much easier to technically integrate the camera into the workflow, and set-up and validation take much less time. No reference image must be generated – inspection is based only on the original PDF and encompasses the entire print image, printed data and codes, grading, and colors. “This greatly reduces effort for creating artworks, adapting formats, and qualifying on the lines,” says James Freer, Head of Product Management at Atlantic Zeiser. “Overall, this means lower costs, risk, project complexity, and validation effort.”

The OptiMate HMI provides clearly structured, intuitive user guidance, ensuring very easy DIGILINE Vario operation, reducing the orientation period, and making it easier to train operators. Atlantic Zeiser’s DIGILINE Vario thus ensures a consistent brand image on a variety of roll materials, a very high degree of process reliability, and if needed or desired, the conditions for the best possible traceability.