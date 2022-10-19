ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announced the certification of their ProActive Compostable CPM-2000, a high-barrier paper-based laminate for dry foods. Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certified that CPM-2000 complies with the specifications established by the American Society of Testing and Materials Standards ASTM D6868 for Industrial Compostability.

“ProAmpac partnered with BPI to ensure CPM-2000 met their stringent guidelines for industrial compostability before delivering this groundbreaking solution to the marketplace,” states Nathan Klettlinger, director of global marketing for ProAmpac. “Our customers are eager to offer their consumers more sustainable packaging options, and I am pleased to report that ProAmpac’s ProActive Compostable packaging has delivered,” continues Klettlinger.

ProActive Compostable CPM-2000 has been successfully validated and commercialized for tea envelopes and overwrap but is suitable for a range of dry food products. ProAmpac’s novel high-barrier paper-based solution provides a compostable alternative to traditional non-sustainable structures. Additionally, CPM-2000 has an exceptional print quality that reinforces branding without sacrificing compostability.

“CPM-2000 is engineered to provide exceptional seal characteristics, very high moisture and oxygen barriers, and high resistance against aggressive oils or ingredients used in flavored products. By maintaining required filling line speeds, CPM-2000 can be an ideal sustainable alternative for a wide range of multilayer laminates,” states Ray Recchia, innovation manager – sustainable paper packaging for ProAmpac.