Innovia Films is launching Rayoface CSA46, a clear, one-side gloss coated BOPP film, perfect for use in Food and Beverage or Household and Personal Care applications. This 46 micron film is approximately 10 percent thinner than most facestock films, giving this a higher yield and an improved carbon footprint.

Rayoface CSA is a high clarity and low haze film which gives enhanced product visibility and a “no-label look” appearance. The material has a very wide print window and is suitable for printing with flexo, gravure, screen offset, and letter press. Also with UV, low-migration, and water-based inks.

Alasdair McEwen, product manager, labels explains “the performance of CSA46, means it has excellent cold foil adhesion and appearance, allowing eye-catching graphics and label designs for your product while reducing carbon impact versus thicker coated facestock films.”

McEwen adds, “CSA46 provides balanced orientation for enhanced die-cutting and die lifetime and importantly also has EU food contact compliance.”