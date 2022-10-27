According to a press release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Lancaster County, Nebraska.

Since June 2021, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigation Omaha, has identified approximately 45 thefts that reportedly occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, totaling $9 million in losses.

Following the theft of two semi-tractors and trailers loaded with beef valued at approximately $232,666 and $157,380 from Emerald, Nebraska, three individuals were identified as persons of interest after a phone analysis reportedly registered Delvis L. Fuentes, of Miami Gardens, Florida, in the area of thefts at the approximate time they were reported to take place.

Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, of Hialeah, Florida, and Ledier Machin Andino of Miami, Florida, were subsequently identified by analyzing Fuentes’ phone records, according to a criminal complaint. Each of the men possesses a valid Class A commercial driver's license.

Sourec: The Globe