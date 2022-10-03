Hippo Premium Packaging will unveil its Earth Friendly Collection of sustainable packaging at the MJ Unpacked Conference at the MGM Grand, September 28-30, 2022.

Hippo now offers sustainable packaging options such as compostable containers and flexible bags, hemp packaging, ocean reclaimed plastic, and other products.

Kary Radestock, founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging, said the new line of packaging not only gives companies an intelligent and affordable way to meet their sustainability goals, but also helps them stay ahead of the competition.

"Over 75% of consumers say they consider sustainability when making a purchasing decision," Radestock said. "And nearly 90% say they would be willing to spend more for sustainable products. So it just makes good business sense for companies to utilize these inventive and beautiful 'green' packaging solutions."