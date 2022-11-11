Atlantic Packaging is pleased to announce the opening of a new facility in Henderson, Nevada which will further support the company’s growing West Coast customer base as well as the continued adoption of sustainable packaging alternatives.

Located just outside of Las Vegas, the facility serves as a new shipping point for Atlantic Packaging customers in addition to operating as a showroom and shipping hub for A New Earth Project, a coalition powered by Atlantic Packaging comprised of outdoor enthusiasts, brands, and packaging suppliers leading a global effort to create, scale, and advocate for sustainable packaging solutions.

“With this latest expansion, Atlantic ensures the same high-level of service and efficient delivery that we are known for in other parts of the country,” said Atlantic Packaging President Wes Carter. “As we continue to help more brands transition to sustainable packaging offerings, the facility allows us to demo the very latest solutions and capabilities to make this transition both seamless and cost-effective for customers.”

The expansion supports growing B2B and consumer demand for sustainable packaging. Customers can learn about the latest packaging standards including optimal packaging, right sizing and protective packaging through the facility, which currently stocks product from vendors including Berry Plastics, Paragon Films, Shurtape, 3M, Ranpak, Pregis, ProAmpac and Multi-Wall by Signode.

Located at 1085 Alper Center Drive, consultations are available by appointment and can include demos of the S3 Pro System and S3 Multi System for shipping surf boards as well as additional products from A New Earth Project’s New Earth Approved catalog. To book a meeting or demo, email davids@atlanticpkg.com.

For more information on A New Earth Project visit www.anewearthproject.com. To learn more about Atlantic Packaging, visit www.atlanticpkg.com.



