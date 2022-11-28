Joseph Weber, Jr., saw the potential of Weber Packaging, the company founded by his father and spent his life building, one of the premier labeling companies in the world. His vision, business acumen, and genuine concern for his employees helped him to modernize the packaging industry with new ideas including color pressure-sensitive labels, computer-based labeling and automated labeling systems. Mr. Weber passed away on October 17, 2022.

As a long-time resident of Arlington Heights, IL, Joe Weber Jr. along with his wife, Doris, raised three children. Always community-minded, Joe served on the Board of Directors of Northwest Community Hospital and on several bank boards in the surrounding communities. Joe inspired and mentored his employees, always encouraging them to embrace technology and think outside the box. He loved to play golf as often as possible and was lucky enough to spend a week playing baseball at Cubs Summer Camp in the 1980’s.

Joseph Weber, Jr., was born in Chicago on August 21, 1932, the year his father founded the Weber Addressing Machine company. He grew up in Prospect Heights and graduated from Arlington Heights High School. Joe then went on to attend Drake University where he graduated with a B.A. Degree. After that, Joe went on to pursue a degree in law from Northwestern University Law and graduated in 1954.

After passing the bar exam, Joe practiced law for two years defending personal injury and workman’s compensation cases for insurance companies. After those years of civil defense work, Mr. Weber joined the Cook County State’s Attorney where he worked for three years.

In 1962 Joe left the practice of law and joined the Weber Addressing Machine Company, located in Mount Prospect, IL. At the time the company had 50 employees but Joe saw a great future for the company. Mr. Weber helped plan the expansion of the company which moved to a new building in Arlington Heights in 1967.

In 1980, Joe was named President and CEO of the company, now named Weber Marking Systems. Under his leadership the company received many awards including being named one of the top 10 manufacturing companies in the country. He guided the company forward as it modernized the packaging industry with new methods for labeling products. Today Weber is still a family-owned global company that employs over 1,000 people throughout the world at numerous manufacturing and sales locations in North America, Central America, Europe, Asia and Australia.