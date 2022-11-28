Markem-Imaje (MI), the global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, has this week received the BRC Global Standard (BRCGS)

Grade A Packaging Materials Certification. The certification has been successfully obtained by MI’s manufacturing site for Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) inks in Bourg-Lès-Valence in France.

The certification confirms that MI meets the leading standards for manufacturing practice set out by the BRCGS and follows a rigorous assessment by a third-party certification body. The certification is a globally recognized benchmark designed to reassure consumers that products are safe, legally compliant, and of high quality. Recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), it both helps and enables food producers worldwide to safely build consumer and partner trust throughout the entire supply chain.

The BRCGS provides a robust framework based on processes used by quality management systems which are supported by a hazard and risk assessment analysis approach (HACCP) and the implementation of hygiene requirements.

The certification was delivered to MI’s CIJ manufacturing site in Bourg-Lès-Valence, France and covers:

Inks and additives for inkjet printers for coding and marking with direct or indirect food contact.

Inks and additives for marking on primary and secondary packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and other markets.

Mark Rapposelli, Vice President Product Development and Engineering at MI said: “The BRC standard is one of most ambitious certifications applicable to the production process for marking and coding inks and our goal now is to implement this at all our ink manufacturing sites. We are very proud of this certification which is a recognition of the hard work and commitment of our Bourg-Lès-Valence team. We will continue with our Drop-on-Demand inks that are manufactured in Keene, U.S.”

Rapposelli continued: “During the last year consumer behaviors have been shifting significantly, especially those related to food safety. Food fraud, hygiene, product safety and improved supply chain transparency and coherence have rightly emerged as important points of concern. It is becoming more important than ever for MI to follow BRCGS standard rules. Equally important, we need to communicate effectively that we comply with these rules.”