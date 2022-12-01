Popcornopolis, one of the fastest-growing ready-to-eat popcorn brands at grocery and mass retail known for its gourmet and gluten-free popcorn snacks, has partnered with Takis, the iconic spicy rolled tortilla chip, to create a new popcorn offering, Popcornopolis Takis Fuego.

Launching today, the new offering features gourmet, non-GMO popcorn seasoned with a bold combination of hot chili pepper and lime and popped in coconut oil. The new offering will be packaged in Popcornopolis' cones and feature bright purple and red branding. It will be available on popcornopolis.com and as well as on shelves at Walmart, Sam’s Club, 7-11, Target, HEB, and Meijer for $4.98 to $5.99, depending on location.

“Popcornopolis is all about delivering wildly delicious flavors and bringing a pop of joy to our consumers,” said Daniela Simpson, chief marketing officer of Popcornopolis. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Takis, expanding our flavor profiles with such an iconic brand and reaching new audiences, while providing even more consumers with a sense of delight.”

“At Takis, we're always looking for new ways to disrupt the salty snacking category, and collaborating with one of the fastest-growing popcorn brands at grocery and mass retail makes Popcornopolis the ideal partner,” said Sandra Kirkpatrick, marketing director of salty snacks for Barcel USA. “With unique packaging and even more Fuego seasoning in each bite, we are excited to innovate in a way that we know our consumers will love.”

To further highlight the launch, Popcornopolis will be working with influencers to create unique recipes and content tied to the overarching theme of "Make Your Taste Buds Pop." To join in on the excitement or try a new recipe, follow the brand on social @popcornopolis, as well the hashtag #makeyourtastebudspop.

For more information on Popcornopolis, visit popcornopolis.com.