It’s not that business stopped with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to medical advances, this year’s top 25 converters were able to take things out of idle and put it back in drive.
From ESGs to an uptick in M&As, 2021 was largely a bounce back year for the flexible packaging industry after a 2020 that remained relatively status quo as companies waded through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic isn’t yet over, but medical science has developed vaccines and treatments that largely prevent severe illness from the virus. As a result, the world has been able to get back to business — and business is good.
As the industry continues its ascent, you’ll notice that the top 25 converters on this year’s list (based on the 2021 calendar year) are largely posting revenue that exceeds what they’ve done in the past. While some are quick to admit that some of this revenue increase is tied price hikes due to inflation, you can’t ignore the industry’s overall upward trajectory.
Research suggests that flexible packaging represents only about 20 percent of the total U.S. packaging industry, but it’s the second largest segment behind corrugated paper, per data from the Flexible Packaging Association. The flexible format leading the way is none other than the standup pouch. Per Transparency Market Research, the global standup pouch market was valued at about $4.5 billion in 2021 – and it’s expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.8 percent from 2022 through 2026, where it’s eventually expected to eclipse the $6.3 billion mark.
Read on to learn more about some of the key trends in flexible packaging in 2021 and how some of this year’s top 25 converters were able to capitalize on them.
Eco Flexibles
Sustainability has been a trend for some time now in the flexible packaging space, but it’s a trend that’s since accelerated as more and more consumers favor products that are designed and made with the planet in mind.
In fact, according to the 2021 Global Sustainability Study from Simon-Kucher & Partners, 85 percent of the surveyed population indicated that they’ve changed their purchase behavior toward more sustainable-minded brands in the last five years — and Millennials and Gen Z’ers are the generations at the backbone of this paradigm shift.
Many of the top 25 converters are continuing to invest in sustainable films and use less material to do more with their packaging.
Winpak is broadening the availability of Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) Polypropylene, which contains post-consumer recycled content using a process that’s designed to transform this waste into like-new material so it can continuously be reused.
ProAmpac continues to invest in its ProActive Recyclable R-200F laminate film, which it launched in 2021 as the newest member of its ProActive Sustainability family of films. Packaging created via the ProActive film family all qualifies for store drop-off recycling. R-2000F is specifically suited for frozen food flexible packaging.
And TC Transcontinental continues to develop – and receive accolades for — its sustainability efforts. The company is just one of the converters that you’ll find in this year’s top 25 that have committed to creating flexible packaging that is 100 percent recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. An accredited member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), TC earned “Top Performance” marks from the PSC for its environmental focus and work toward the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals in 2021.
Aside from investing in developing more sustainable packages, many of the converters on this year’s list also formally released Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reports or Sustainability Reports to demonstrate to current and potential clients the measures they’re taking to help the planet.
M&A Activity Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
According to data from the Flexible Packaging Association, mergers and acquisitions in the industry roared back to pre-pandemic levels in 2021. Through the first three quarters of calendar year 2021, a total of 56 deals were made (compared to only 17 in the same timeframe in 2020), and 62 total were made.
There are a number of reasons why M&A activity ticked back up in 2021. Some analysts suggest the drive for recyclable flexible packaging and acquiring companies that have the resources to help facilitate that is the driving force behind many of the acquisitions. Low interest rates and a yearning for more growth during periods where organic growth can be difficult to achieve were other reasons. And interest rates remained low throughout 2021, which made it more feasible to make major purchases.
|2022 Rank
|2021 Sales
(in millions)
|Company
Information
|2021 Rank
|1
|$3.85B*
|
NOVOLEX
Hartsville, South Carolina
Stan Bikulege, chairman and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 53
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 10,000
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 7 8 9
|1
|2 ↑
|$3.50B*
|
Sealed Air Corp.
Charlotte, North Carolina
Ted Doheny, president and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 43
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 6,000
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|4
|3 ↓
|$3.30B*
|
Amcor
Buffalo Grove, Illinois
Ron Delia, CEO
Plants in N.A.: 43
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 10,900
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 9
|2
|4 ↓
|$3.10B
|
Berry Global
Evansville, Indiana
Tom Salmon, CEO
Plants in N.A.: 39
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 5,500
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|1
|5
|$2.60B*
|
Sigma Plastics Group
Lyndhurst, New Jersey
Mark Teo, CEO
Plants in N.A.: 43
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 4,500
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|5
|6
|$1.745B
|
ProAmpac
Cincinnati, Ohio
Greg Tucker, founder and CE
Plants in N.A.: 32
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 4,400
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|6
|7
|$1.30B
|
Printpack Inc.
Atlanta, Georgia
James E. Love, III, president and COO
Plants in N.A.: 19
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 3,513
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|7
|8
|$1.13B
|
TC Transcontinental
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
Francois Olivier, president and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 26
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 3,800
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|8
|9
|$1.00B
|
Winpak Ltd.
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Olivier Y. Muggli, president and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 12
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 2,507
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 7 8
|9
|10
|$700*
|
Hood Packaging Corp.
Burlington, Ontario, Canada / Madison, Mississippi
Robert Morris, president
Plants in N.A.: 23
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): ~2,200
Markets Served: 1 2 6 7 8 9
|11
|11
|~$700
|
Pregis LLC
Deerfield, Illinois
Kevin Baudhuin, chairman and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 24
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 2,300
Markets Served: 1 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|11
|12 ↑
|$640
|
Mondi in North America
Romeoville, Illinois
Joe Moynihan, president, Mondi Jackson, Consumer Flexibles
Plants in N.A.: 12
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 1,600
Markets Served: 1 2 3 5 6 8 9
|12
|14 ↑
|$462
|
Scholle IPN
Northlake, Illinois
Ross Bushnell, CEO
Plants in N.A.: 6
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 1,000
Markets Served: 1 2 3 5 6 7 8 9
|17
|15 ↓
|$400
|
Bryce Corp.
Memphis, Tennessee
Thomas Bryce, CEO
Plants in N.A.: 4
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 939
Markets Served: 1 2 5 6 7 8
|14
|16
|$340
|
PPC Flexible Packaging
Buffalo Grove, Illinois
Kevin Keneally, CEO
Plants in N.A.: 9
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 1,000
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4
|16
|17 ↓
|~$271
|
American Packaging Corp.
Columbus, Wisconsin
Peter Schottland, CEO
Plants in N.A.: 5
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 880
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|15
|18
|$261*
|
C-P Flexible Packaging
York, Pennsylvania
Mike Hoffman, president and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 9
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 1,000
Markets Served: 1 2 5 6
|18
|19
|$220*
|
Tekni-Plex
Wayne, Pennsylvania
Brenda Chamulak, president and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 22
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): ~500
Markets Served: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|19
|20 ↑
|$200*
|
InterFlex Group
Wilkesboro, North Carolina
Stephen Doyle, CEO
Plants in N.A.: 2
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 350
Markets Served: 1 4 5 6
|21
|21 ↑
|$170*
|
Liqui-Box
Richmond, Virginia
Ken Swanson, president and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 6
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 500
Markets Served: 1 2 8
|22
|22 ↑
|$123*
|
Oliver
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Michael Benevento, president and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 6
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 225
Markets Served: 3 4 5
|23
|23 ↑
|$116*
|
St. Johns Packaging
Quebec, Canada
Marc Leclair, president and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 5
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): ~500
Markets Served: 1 5 6
|24
|24 ↑
|$110*
|
Inland Packaging
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Mark Glendenning, CEO
Plants in N.A.: 6
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 400
Markets Served: 1 2 5 6
|25
|25 ↓
|$107*
|
Belmark
De Pere, Wisconsin
Karl Schmidt, president and CEO
Plants in N.A.: 3
Employees in N.A. (flex pkg only): 1,000
Markets Served: 1 2 3 6
|20
MARKETS:
1-Food
2-Beverage
3-Pharmaceutical
4-Medical
5-Personal Care
6-Household Care
7-Retail
8-Industrial
9-Agriculture
|
Key 2021 Mergers & Acquisitions
