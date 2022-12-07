The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) has announced that registration for its 2023 Annual Meeting is now open.

The event will be held March 29-31, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Florida.

FPA notes that the meeting will offer great networking opportunities for industry leaders and senior management. The event, which is for FPA members only, will also feature the presentation of the winners of the 2023 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.

Non-members, who are eligible for membership, may only attend the meeting if they are sponsored by a current FPA member and have not attended a meeting in the past.

Featured speakers will include Kuma Roberts, the Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Tulsa, Okla.-based Arrowhead Consulting. Roberts will speak on “How Organizations WIN with DEI.”

Featured speakers also will include Esteban Sagel, Principal, Chemical and Polymer Market Consultants. Sagel, whose 24-year career has touched on all aspects of the petrochemical value chain, will provide a Polyethylene Update.

Here is the link to register for the FPA’s 2023 Annual Meeting:

Flexible Packaging Association (flexpack.org)