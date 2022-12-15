Hazelnut Growers of Oregon (HGO) is relaunching its Oregon Orchard CPG brand with new packaging for its baking, snacking, and chocolate-covered hazelnuts. The rebrand will elevate consumer awareness of hazelnuts as a healthy and sustainable alternative to almonds and other popular nuts. The updated brand also introduces Hazel the Health Nut, a mascot that embodies the philosophy of the Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) customer.

"This campaign is colorful and fun, but it serves a serious purpose: to expand people's perception of hazelnuts beyond their role as a flavor added to sweets or coffee. They're a delicious, healthful snack on their own, and a versatile ingredient in baking and cooking," said Dan Herdon, vice president of sales and marketing.

Nut enthusiasts in Oregon and Washington will be among the first to encounter the rebranded Oregon Orchard products at the prominent regional grocery chain, New Seasons Market. With 99% of U.S. hazelnuts coming from Oregon, it's fitting that the Pacific Northwest will serve as a starting point for the national Health Nut campaign.

To drive consumer awareness of Oregon Orchard products and availability, HGO is supporting retailers with a co-branded social media push that directly connects nut shoppers to a store near them. Additionally, customers can purchase both packaged and bulk hazelnuts online at oregonorchard.com.

Consumers can look for the updated Oregon Orchard packaging in select stores and online. To learn more about the products, brand, and Hazel the Health Nut, visit meet-hazel.com.