The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is back at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga., from Jan. 24-26, 2023. IPPE encompasses three integrated trade shows—the International Poultry Expo, International Feed Expo, and International Meat Expo - attracting decision makers and 25,000+ industry leaders with the latest innovations in equipment, supplies, and services used in the production and processing of poultry and eggs, meat and animal food products. And in January 2023, the International Poultry Expo will be celebrating 75 years of trade shows.

The 2023 IPPE will provide the latest technology, research, processes, and products that the global animal food and protein industries have to offer. As the only annual exposition highlighting the best of all three industries, the 2023 IPPE will offer timely and important information and an efficient way for producers and processors to find solutions needed to continue and enhance their operations.

IPPE will feature 3 halls with 1,085+ interactive exhibits and 12+ acres of exhibits showcasing innovative technology, equipment, and services.

Daily educational programs will be led by industry experts focused on addressing the latest insights, industry issues, and best practices. Education content will be offered Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, through Friday, Jan. 27, and there will be 80+ hours of education sessions. Kicking off Expo week, the educational program schedule will include the International Poultry Scientific Forum, Latin American Poultry Summit, and the ever-popular Pet Food Conference.

The 2023 IPPE will also include new educational programs, such as the Foreign Material Prevention & Control Workshop, and IPPE encourages participation in these learning sessions.

IPPE would like to especially thank the following sponsors that make it possible for qualified attendees from member companies of all three associations engaged in the production of poultry, eggs, and meat for consumption, production of feed, and for pet food manufacturers to attend for free. The Members to Atlanta program (M2A) is supported through the sponsorship of these elite exhibiting companies: Aviagen, CEVA Animal Health, Cobb-Vantress, Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Georgia Poultry Equipment Co., Heat and Control, Huvepharma, Jamesway Chick Master Incubator Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Monon House Farms, Soybean Meal Information Center and Zoetis. IPPE sincerely appreciates these companies for their continued support of the M2A program.

IPPE attendee activities include the TECHTalks, New Product Showcase, and the Welcome Reception to be held on the trade show floor at the Georgia World Congress Center. Attendees can also connect with future industry leaders through the College Student Career Program and the IPPE Young Leaders Under 30 Program.

IPPE is ranked #21 in the Top Trade Shows in the U.S. and is a collaboration of three partner organizations representing the animal food and protein industries. The event is sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), North American Meat Institute (NAMI), and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY).