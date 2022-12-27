With hundreds of articles about flexible packaging posted this year, we thought it befitting to share the Top 10, in case you haven't read one yet.

As it turns out, stories about packaging trends were trending – three of the top 10 articles focused on packaging trends. More specifically, the stories looked at such things as trends in sustainable packaging, the resurgence of the QR code as a way to engage consumers with rich brand content, and the expansion of e-commerce and its impact on packaging.

Other top stories looked at a variety of issues, including: the challenges facing paper mills and the impact on paper supply; food packaging’s contribution to inflationary pressures in 2022; and the latest innovations in sustainable packaging.

Here are the Top 10 stories that have proven to be the favorites from our online readers this year. Enjoy the look back at these various features.

1. 5 Sustainable Packaging Trends to Watch in 2022

2. Sustainable Packaging Trends for 2022

3. The Progression of Paper Mills

4. Here Are the Top Six Packaging Trends of 2022

5. 2022 Top 25 Converters: Getting Back to Business

6. The Latest Innovation Techniques Driving the Sustainable Packaging Industry

7. Inflation Continues Across Food Packaging Materials

8. Flexible Packaging Market Size Worth $373.3 Billion By 2030

9. Executive Forecast: More of the Same in 2022

10. Flexible Packaging Innovations Emerging



