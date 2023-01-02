The PMMI Foundation, of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, awarded $16,000 in educational scholarships to students last fall.

Four students received $4,000 academic scholarships from the PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis, and Art Schaefer, all of whom were industry leaders committed to education and workforce development.

The PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis, and Art Schaefer is an achievement-based scholarship that honors students enrolled in two-year programs at PMMI Partner Schools. To be eligible, students are required to have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, a career plan in packaging and processing machinery manufacturing, as well as a record of past awards and recognition, and industry involvement through internships and career development activities.

Each year, the PMMI Foundation provides over $200,000 in academic scholarships to students studying packaging, food processing, engineering, and mechatronics at over 50 PMMI Education Partner programs throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“The PMMI Foundation scholarship programs are an investment in the future of our industry, and we are very proud to support this next generation of leaders as they pursue their higher education goals,” says Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI. “These scholarships reflect their dedication to their studies and future career as well as the quality of the programs at our Partner Schools. This is a bright opportunity that opens doors for tomorrow’s workforce, today.”

Since its inception in 1998, the PMMI Foundation has given more than $2.6 million to help ensure the future of the industry remains strong. In 2022 alone, through academic scholarships, travel assistance to industry tradeshows, and donation support, the PMMI Foundation impacted nearly 6,000 students.

The winners of the 2022 PMMI Scholarship in Memorial of Claude S. Breeden, Glenn Davis, and Art Schaefer are: