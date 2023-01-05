This month, M&M'S, part of Mars, will release its first-ever packs spotlighting dynamic female M&M'S characters. The all-female packs celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo. The limited-edition product will feature Purple, Brown, and Green on inspirational packaging, plus be the first united representation of the female trio spokescandies. These debut M&M'S packs come as the next chapter for Mars' newest M&M'S character, Purple, featuring her not only on packaging, but in packaging as well, alongside green and brown candies.

"The M&M'S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong," said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we're thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them – and who better to help us on that mission than our own powerhouse spokescandies Green, Brown, and Purple?"

In celebration of the limited-edition packs, M&M'S is supporting organizations that are committed to uplifting and empowering women doing great work in their respective fields and daily lives. $1 from every pack sold (totaling $500,000) will go towards supporting women via strategic partnerships with She Is The Music and We Are Moving the Needle. Additional donations (totaling $300,000), outside of the limited-edition packs, will be made to Female Founder Collective, Geena Davis Institute On Gender In Media, and women who are flipping the status quo, as part of the overall program.

As part of the additional donation outside of the limited-edition packs, M&M'S is inviting fans to visit MMS.com from January 5–15 to nominate women in their lives who are flipping the status quo, for the chance to be featured on M&M'S platforms and receive $10,000 grants to further fund their flip. Ten winners will be identified in partnership with the M&M'S FUNd Advisory Council and revealed on International Women's Day.

In the world Mars wants tomorrow, society is inclusive. Mars is contributing towards that goal, by bringing programs to life that spotlight women. These include the #HereToBeHeard global listening study amplifying the voices of women across various intersections, and the Full Potential global platform to advance gender equality in our global Mars workplaces, the marketplace, and its sourcing communities.

Additionally, to support more women who are flipping the status quo, M&M'S has teamed up with six female creators within the pop culture space to collaborate with its female characters Purple, Green, and Brown. Together they will create original content inspired by each of the female characters, including:

Aint Afraid: Hip-Hop artists/twin sisters, empowering people through their music.

Ashlee Muhammad: Streetwear designer, promoting self-love to help change the world.

Barbiana Liu: Creative director and designer, helping young female entrepreneurs find their creative freedom.

Ledania: LGBTQ Colombian graffiti artist, bringing people together through her art.

Liz Marek: Realistic cake sculptor, pushing boundaries in the culinary space.

Visit MMS.com to learn more.