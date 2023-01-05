Marich Pancrafted Chocolates, manufacturer of premium panned confections, is getting a fresh new look and feel for 2023 with a refreshed packaging design. The new look is recognizable to those who already know the brand, but brings modernity and a touch of luxury to the consumer.

The refreshed Single Serve and Pouch packages feature cheerful, vibrant colors; a larger playful color bar for ease of identification at retail; and a prominent new flavor image that shows ingredients and the finished confections for greater appetite appeal, plus a soft touch, matte tactile feel.

Marich has also smartened up its appearance to better communicate its better-for-you ingredients and social responsibility. The refreshed Single Serve and Pouch packs now not only wear the Fairtrade badge of honor, but also feature a “No artificial” badge on the front of each pack. These icons allow consumers to easily identify attributes that are most important to them when selecting their favorite treat at retail.

“Our refreshed design is modern and playful, while remaining identifiable at retail. While keeping true to the brand's heritage and authenticity, we have pushed the design to speak to the modern consumers’ desires and needs. Marich Pancrafted Chocolates is a memorable everyday indulgence that is made by real people, and an indulgence that you can feel good about,” said Carrie Benson, marketing manager.