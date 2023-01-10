Manchester, U.K.-based global packaging company Sourceful (backed by Index Ventures) is excited to announce the launch of its new HydroTec Paper Pouch.

Made from FSC-certified paper, the HydroTec Paper Pouch reduces plastic use by 99% and carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to traditional plastic pouches. As a result of the dramatic reduction in plastic, the HydroTec Paper Pouch is also 100% curbside recyclable. As such, it’s now one of the lowest carbon footprint options for flexible pouches on the market.

To quantify and characterize the content of their pouches, Sourceful partnered with the Sustainable Materials Innovation Hub (SMI Hub), part of the Henry Royce Institute at the University of Manchester.

“It’s been exciting to use our best-in-class research capabilities to explore a product like Sourceful’s HydroTec Paper Pouch,” said Professor Michael Shaver, Director of SMI. “With accurate and transparent analysis supporting a product like this, businesses can make better-informed decisions about their packaging.”

While sustainability is a clear focus for Sourceful’s new pouches, they’ve not overlooked functionality and branding opportunities.

The water-based barrier in the HydroTec Paper Pouch can keep products fresh for up to 18 months, making it ideal for products such as pet treats, confectionery and coffee. Furthermore, custom printing (up to 8 colors), custom sizing and a range of formats, shapes and paper types allow brands to bring their ideas to life. And with its matte finish, the HydroTec Paper Pouch offers a unique way to stand out on the shelf among a sea of plastic.

“We’re delighted to finally offer our new HydroTec Paper Pouches after months of research and testing. It represents a much-needed leap forward for paper-based flexible packaging, and it’ll play a critical role in reducing plastic use for countless businesses,” said James Buckley, Sourceful’s VP of New Product Development.