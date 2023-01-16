Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced the European launch of its new PrimeSeal™ and DairySeal™ Recycle-Ready Thermoforming Films for meat and dairy, to offer excellent packaging performance and improved circularity of packaging.

Suitable for fresh and processed meat and fish, as well as hard cheese, the new packaging is heat resistant up to 90°C and is made with low Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) content without compromising the shelf-life of perishable foods.

Certified as recyclable by Cyclos-HTP, it is recyclable within Polyethylene (PE) streams and offers up to 80% lower carbon footprint compared to existing PA/PE thermoforming films.

Countries where recycling for this new packaging is available at scale, according to Cyclos-HTP certificate, are: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Slovenia. The carbon footprint reduction is based on an ASSET™ lifecycle assessment.

The new thermoformable films are highly transparent with a clear gloss to help demonstrate the quality of products to shoppers by creating a tight, wrinkle-free packaging. Ranging from 85 to 200 microns thicknesses with custom-engineered forming, the packaging is puncture and abrasion resistant for increased product protection.

“Meat, fish and dairy producers today are looking for better choices when it comes to more sustainable packaging,” said Rosalia Rosalinova, senior marketing manager, Amcor. “As our customers look at ways of reducing their own carbon footprint, we are constantly evolving our product portfolio to support them. Our new thermoforming films offer both businesses and consumers a better choice when it comes to recycle-ready packaging.”

The new PrimeSeal™ and DairySeal™ Recycle-Ready Thermoforming Films are available for customer orders in Europe, Middle East and Africa as of January 2023.