Polymer Packaging, Inc., (PPI) has acquired The William-Allen Company, a leading supplier of flexible packaging and containers.

William-Allen Company offers a full range of services including design, production, quality control, inventory management, warehousing and distribution. The company ships nationally and internationally from its 33,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution center in North Canton, Ohio.

“Acquiring The William-Allen Company is a good match founded on the same core values of Polymer Packaging. Combining resources will offer added value to our current and future customers,” said Larry Lanham, CEO of Polymer Packaging.

“The William-Allen Company has been offering flexible packaging solutions for the baking, frozen foods and snack industries since 1973,” Lanham said. “This acquisition gives us the ability to broaden our product offerings in the food packaging space, while expanding our office, manufacturing and distribution capabilities.”

George Nutial, William-Allen president, said the merging of these two respected flexible packaging suppliers is an opportunity to capitalize on each company’s unique skills and strengths. “Both companies share the same values and will continue to put the customer first,” he said.

Polymer Packaging, Inc., founded in 1986, has evolved into one of the nation’s leading flexible packaging suppliers for the food, medical, pharmaceutical, automotive, industrial and other packaging markets throughout the U.S. The company is headquartered at North Canton, Ohio, and also has manufacturing operations in Allendale, Michigan.