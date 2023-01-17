Freedom Packaging, a leading provider of flexible packaging that specializes in the frozen food market, has announced the appointment of Tom Hauenstein as its new president.





Hauenstein, who was most recently the Vice President of Sales of S-One Labels and Packaging, oversaw an astonishing yearly growth rate during his four years in that position, which was an accomplishment that caught the eye of Thomas Sprague, the president of Freedom Packaging’s sister company Abcon.





While serving as interim president for Freedom Packaging, Sprague quickly identified the need for a full time leader to take over operations of the company, which led to the hiring of Hauenstein.





“Each of our two companies, Abcon and Freedom, require full-time leadership and involvement with their respective teams and customers,” said Sprague. “We are excited to have Tom lead Freedom Packaging and implement proven strategies to create an excellent growth trajectory for years to come, allowing me the ability to focus on doing the same for Abcon and assisting when needed for the overall organization.”





“I am extremely honored to be given this opportunity to serve as president of this already brilliant company,” said Hauenstein. “My hope is to grow quickly in the markets Freedom Packaging currently serves, as well as make Freedom a household name in markets that it had not previously entered up until this point.”





To learn more about Freedom Packaging, please visit https://freedompackaging.com/.