International prepress software company ‘Hamillroad Software’ announced today that the highly respected flexible packaging manufacturer and printer StarPak is equipping their production facility to use Bellissima Digitally Modified Screening (DMS) with expectations to build on their current Expanded Colour Gamut (ECG) solutions.

Houston,Texas-based StarPak (a part of the Five Star Family of Companies) are well known for their innovative and sophisticated approach to wide web printing and packaging processes. Building on StarPak’s industry-leading conversion of Expanded Gamut commercialization and their commitment to packaging quality and sustainability, StarPak will harness Bellissima screening technology to expand their ECG offerings.

Luis Rivas, Graphics Manager at StarPak, said: “Our graphics department has always strived for excellence for our flexible packaging customers. The Bellissima DMS technology creates new capabilities with image screening and added elements such as a reduction in color shifts with misregistration and improved flat tints. Our internal Delta Colour System has achieved new heights with the addition of Bellissima DMS.”

Pierre Hammond, Hamillroad’s Commercial Director, said: “StarPak are leaders in the flexo industry when it comes to utilizing ECG to increase productivity. By adopting Bellissima DMS, the StarPak team has been able to improve their existing process while increasing print fidelity. They are true leaders in pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in flexo today.”

For more information on StarPak, visit starpakltd.com or email Luis Rivas (Lrivas@starpakltd.com) or Steve Cooney (scooney@Starpakltd.com).