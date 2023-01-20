Ball & Doggett, Australia’s largest distributor of printable materials, has reached an agreement with Sappi in an effort to expand its product offerings to clients.

Known for its flexible packaging materials made from renewable sources, Sappi will produce its durable paper for Ball & Doggett, which is jumping into the flexible materials market for the first time. The flexible paper offers integrated barrier functionality and heat-sealing abilities, and it is effective in defending against oxygen, water vapor, grease, and oil.

These capabilities eliminate the need for special coatings and laminations for packaging, thus reducing the utility of alternative materials like foil and plastic.

“We continue to diversify our product offering at Ball & Doggett and present sustainable alternatives where fit for purpose,” said Lou Tsoukalas, Ball & Doggett’s national manager for Flexible Packaging. “This is an exciting space in the Labels & Packaging division of our business, which is experiencing sustained growth stemming from continuous product innovation.”

As part of the agreement, Sappi has granted distribution rights for three of the company’s paper-based packaging grades to Ball & Doggett, which will assist in maximizing overall efficiency.

“The partnership will be a huge benefit for customers needing a quick turnaround as new business opportunities are created for barrier papers,” said managing director of Sappi Australaisa Craig Brown. “We have found that new business can be a long and expensive process from concept, to trials, to orders, and having stock on the floor will help streamline that.”

