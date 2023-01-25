Glenroy Inc., the authority in sustainable flexible packaging, announced Jan. 24 that after a two-year development process, they have received Critical Guidance Recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for the recyclable STANDCAP.

As a complete eco-friendly alternative to rigid plastic and glass bottles, the 100% Polyethylene recyclable STANDCAP is a major win for the environment, consumers, brands, retailers and food safety.

The recognition from the APR is a critical step that can enable brands to move closer to meeting their Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals and enables retailers to offer consumers an even more sustainable flexible packaging alternative to rigid plastics and glass.

“The availability of the recyclable STANDCAP is a major win for consumers, retailers, food manufacturers and the overall health of our environment,” said Evan Arnold, Vice President of Business Development at Glenroy. “For consumers, this means being able to choose all the benefits of sustainable flexible packaging while also supporting a circular economy. For retailers and food manufacturers, it means a more environmentally friendly product on store shelves. And, for the environment, this helps put America on the path to significantly reducing plastic waste.”

Instead of waiting for recycling technology to improve, Glenroy invested two years in developing a product that can be recycled now, using the existing infrastructure. This investment can pay immediate dividends for food and personal care manufacturers’ and retailers’ sustainability goals.

As part of Glenroy’s TruRenu™ sustainable flexible packaging portfolio, and made with 100% Polyethylene, the recyclable STANDCAP can have profound effects across the spectrum and is poised to help major brands and retailers in their efforts to achieve their sustainability and ESG goals.

Not only does the recyclable STANDCAP have the potential to eliminate millions of pounds of plastic from being produced every year (Glenroy estimates that if just one leading condiment manufacturer switched only 10% of its ketchup bottles to the recyclable STANDCAP, it would eliminate 2,600,000 pounds of plastic from being produced and landfilled every year – the equivalent weight of about 28 Boeing 737-800 airliners), but it also delivers a lower carbon footprint through using 42% less fossil fuel, emitting 52% less greenhouse gas emissions, using 70% less water and reducing landfill waste by 30% (as compared to the rigid plastic alternative).

Download the Life Cycle Assessment to learn more about the sustainability benefits of the recyclable STANDCAP.

Curbside recycling is not available in all communities. Consumers are encouraged to check locally for curbside recyclability of all plastics.

