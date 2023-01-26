KM Packaging, a global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier, has announced the official establishment of a business entity in Australia. Having been established in Sydney, New South Wales, since early December, the new entity represents an important landmark for KM Packaging, as Australia is the company’s second-largest export market.

KM Packaging’s continued growth and success has put the company in a position to further support international development, which has become a priority for the company moving forward.

“This expansion has been two years in the planning, and we are excited to build even stronger relationships with our partners and customers in the region,” said John Shipley, KM Packaging’s Business Director for the Australian and European markets. “The move will allow us to explore new opportunities right across the chilled, frozen and ambient ready meal, convenience and fresh produce, and protein sectors.”

Further enhancing this initiative, KM Packaging also announced the appointment of Tammy Spencer to the position of Business Unit Manager for the Australia-New Zealand (ANZ) market. Spencer most recently served as Business Manager – Packaging & Polymers with TCL Hoffman.

“We are delighted to get Tammy on board,” said Shipley. “She is a very capable, conscientious, and personable individual. A perfect fit for KM’s culture and I’m sure she will be a great success in developing our growth in Australia and New Zealand.”

“KM has always had a strong reputation in the ANZ market,” said Spencer. “Customers spoke highly of their service and quality, so I knew they were a business with a strong customer focus and core values that I admire.”

