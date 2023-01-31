Camvac, a leading global supplier of metallized and clear barrier films and laminates, has announced its plans to launch an innovative alternative to foil at Packaging Innovations in Birmingham, UK, from February 15-16.

Known commercially as Camfoil, the new alternative is a multi-layer metallized laminate that offers the same benefits of foil while eliminating the risk of pin-holing. In addition to this, the multi-layer film also enhances product safety and shelf-life compared to an equivalent foil laminate.

“The wide variety of laminate specification options using Camfoil as the core barrier functional layer, and the significant number of potential end-uses that could benefit from this product, provides opportunity for growth across a range of market sectors,” said Andrew Smith, Head of Sales at Camvac.

Camfoil’s unique barrier coating capabilities also provide extreme gas and water vapor protection, and it is made from locally sourced raw materials, which immunizes the product from supply chain issues. It will primarily be used for packaging of dry food and dry powders in the form of bags, sachets, pouches, and lidding film.

“The successful development of Camfoil using our unique technologies and operational capabilities, provides Camvac, its customers and partners with a new product family that provides foil equivalent barrier which can eliminate some of the challenges of sourcing, processing, handling, and recycling issues associated foil-based structures,” continued Smith.

Camvac will further explain the benefits of Camfoil at Packaging Innovations, where the company will also give away free sample pouches for examination.

To learn more about Camvac, please visit https://camvac.com.