KB Folie, a Polish company specializing in flexible packaging for the fresh and frozen food industries, has installed a ThermoFlexX imager to meet demands from customers for faster delivery, more flexibility, and increased sustainability.

A 48-flexo plate imager, the ThermoFlexX TFxX 48 offers a high-speed process that produces consistent print quality and minimal impact on the environment. The XSYS technology will assist KB Folie with in-house printing, which has been a staple of the company since 2000.

In addition to the ThermoFlexX TFxX 48, KB Folie will also make use of the ThermoFlexX Woodpecker, which is a screening technology that adds microstructures to the surface of flat top dot plates to help maintain print quality at top speeds.

“We are one of the first printing houses in Poland to leverage the many tangible benefits of the ThermoFlexX system with Woodpecker surface screening,” said Jan Marcinkowski, Deputy Production Manager KB Folie. “XSYS is known for its fresh and innovative approach to technology, and ThermoFlexX imagers for their high levels of automation and waste saving features. Our new machine is definitely proving that point by levelling up our in-house platemaking capabilities as a greener, more cost-efficient proposition.”

The ThermoFlexX TFxX 48 can produce plates up to 35 x 48 inches, and it features the built in FlexTray, which can automatically load and unload plates, thus reducing the risk of damage due to manual handling. The machine also comes equipped with the Vacuum Slider Concept, which allows plates of any width to be loaded without the need to be taped in place, and it can also match laser optics to file resolution, giving users much more production flexibility.

“The ThermoFlexX 48s laser is very user friendly and flexible and also compatible with other devices. We have found that it provides longer plate durability, which results in greater print stability, and cuts down on waste of plate material. When we need to, it also allows us to work with files that have a lower resolution, which ensures faster data processing and acceleration of work,” continued Marcinkowski. “I can safely say that we are very satisfied with the investment.”

To learn more about XSYS and ThermoFlexX, please visit

this webpage

.