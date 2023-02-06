In its continued commitment to invest in new equipment and technologies, Baker Labels has expanded the finishing capabilities of its digital pouch production facility, BakPac, with a Digicon 3000 from ABG and Edale.

The Digicon 3000 is a wide-web digital finishing and converting solution, offering web widths between 400-762mm. It was designed and manufactured in partnership between ABG and Edale, specialists in flexographic print, web transportation and post-print converting. This is the first UK install of this design for the flexible packaging market.

The Digicon 3000 will run in conjunction with an HP Indigo 20000 digital press to provide a complete single-pass printing and converting line for short-run flexible packaging. Features include a dual-function unwind station, flexo/hybrid gravure print station, water-based lamination, cold foil, slitting and rewinding.

“The Digicon 3000 was the natural choice considering our ongoing relationship with ABG and our other Digicons,” said Phil Smith, General Manager, BakPac. “As we look to grow the BakPac division, the Digicon 3000 will help us introduce added value features to our flexible packaging, such as extra coatings, spot varnish and cold foil embellishments. We’ve included the optional gravure coating system, which will enable us to run some development chemistries so that in the future we can offer new coatings and effects.”

Delivery, installation and training on the press was executed expertly by the Edale engineers and the team at Baker Labels during the third week of January.

“Expanding our flexible division just a couple of years after launching BakPac shows the positive growth and demand for high quality, fast turnaround, short to medium runs of digitally printed pouches and flow wrap. The Digicon 3000 allows us to push into new markets and add even more value to jobs,” said Steve Baker, Managing Director, Baker Labels.

PHOTO: Steve Baker with the newly installed Digicon 3000.