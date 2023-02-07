ePac Flexible Packaging, a leader in producing high quality finished pouches and rollstock, has announced that it will donate 2% of its global coffee product sales in 2023 to Project Waterfall, a leading charity in the coffee sector.

The proceeds raised from this partnership will be used to help provide coffee growing areas around the world with clean water, sanitation, and education.

“The partnership with Project Waterfall is our first community program dedicated to the coffee industry, and it provides us with an opportunity to help bring an end to the water crisis in coffee growing regions around the world,” said Paul Rason, Head of ePac’s Coffee segment. “Working with the Project Waterfall team, we’ll start with the Berbere Project in Ethiopia, a country that many consider to be the birthplace of coffee.”

"We are delighted to welcome ePac on board as an official partner for Project Waterfall,” said Project Waterfall Director Rebecca Hodgson. “Our work to bring clean drinking water, sanitation and education to coffee growing communities is only possible due to the incredible companies in the industry like ePac who commit to giving back and making an impact. We are excited to see this partnership grow and change many lives as a result.”

In addition to its partnership with Project Waterfall, ePac also announced the launch of a new Flat Bottom product that will debut later this year. Partnering with pouch equipment manufacturer Totani, the new product will add to ePac’s already extensive list of flexible pouch offerings within the coffee industry.

“We were asked by our customers to provide the Flat Bottom line to our existing product portfolio, and we listened to their needs,” said Virag Patel, Head of Operation for ePac. “We are totally committed to the industry and we will continue to innovate and drive value for our Specialty Coffee customers”

To learn more about ePac Flexible Packaging, please visit https://epacflexibles.com/.

To learn more about Project Waterfall, please visit https://www.projectwaterfall.org/.