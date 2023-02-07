LPS Industries, a leading vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, has received its SQF Edition 9 certificate, which acknowledges the company’s commitment to providing food-compliant quality products to food-based industries.

The certification is an upgrade from SQF’s Edition 8, and it requires companies to show continual improvement in maintaining a food-safe, high-quality environment throughout the facility.

“LPS Industries is committed to delivering the highest quality products to our clients, and these certifications are third-party confirmation that we are doing exactly that,” said LPS Industries Vice President Paul Harencak.

To learn more about LPS Industries, please visit www.lpsind.com.