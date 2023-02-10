Placentia, Calif.-based Supreme Beef Jerky has launched new product packaging, grabbing customers' attention with new retail bags and cartons.

Supreme Beef Jerky offers a wide range of products made with 100% certified halal beef, which allows Muslims to try beef jerky for the first time. Flavors include Original Hickory, Jalapeno Garlic, Sweet and Spicy, Western Teriyaki, and BBQ Scorpion – all in new 2.5-ounce bags and retail-ready 10-pack cartons with header cards.

“We have worked so hard to make delicious Halal-certified beef jerky. Why stop there? Presentation is everything. The Supreme Cow marks our footprint in the retail space of meat snacks. Every customer can enjoy delicious jerky that is professionally packaged," said Amad Mehboob, Founder and CEO, Supreme Beef Jerky.

The company reduced the bag size from 4 ounces to 2.5 ounces, making price and consumption more convenient for consumers.

Another change was reducing the bag size to 6 inches by 8 inches to fit standard spacing between retail shelves and POS stations.

The Supreme logo, cow and crown were the main branding elements used to grab customers’ attention. Additional elements were flavor and the Halal-certified logo. Also, a QR code was applied on the back to help consumers learn about Halal-certified beef.

The packaging is export ready. Nutritional facts and ingredients are translated in English, French Canadian, and Arabic.

Not all retailers have wall space, so the company decided to offer jerky in a retail-ready shelf tray/carton. Similar to the size of the bags, the trays are 6x8x8, so they can fit standard spacing between retail shelves. Each tray is sold with 10 bags of beef jerky.

A header card is incorporated into the carton to help advertise the product to walk-in customers. The carton is made using post-consumer paper, 100% renewable energy, and printed with vegetable-based inks to reduce the carbon footprint and be environmentally friendly.

Supreme Beef Jerky products are available online for purchase at www.supremebeefjerky.com and fulfilled and shipped by Amazon on www.amazon.com.