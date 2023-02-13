The global stand-up pouches market size was $11.13 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $20.12 billion by 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.73% during the forecast period, Fortune Business Insights reports.

Some key trends and insights in the stand-up pouch industry include:

-- Growing demand for flexible packaging: The demand for flexible packaging has been increasing due to its versatility, ease of use, and convenience.

-- Innovation in materials and design: The stand-up pouch industry is constantly innovating, with new materials and designs being developed to meet the needs of consumers and the environment. There has been a growing trend toward the use of biodegradable and compostable materials in stand-up pouches.

-- Increasing use in the food and beverage industry: The food and beverage industry is one of the largest users of stand-up pouches, with a growing demand for convenient, portable, and easy-to-store products.

-- Emergence of new markets: Stand-up pouches are being used in an increasingly diverse range of industries, including healthcare, pet food, and household products. This has led to the emergence of new markets and opportunities for growth.

-- Growing importance of sustainability: Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are demanding more sustainable packaging solutions. Stand-up pouches made from eco-friendly materials are becoming increasingly popular as a result.

