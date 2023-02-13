Now in its 26th year, Global Pouch Forum will continue to provide valuable networking opportunities and essential content from experts who develop, supply, buy or recommend flexible product packaging materials, including pouches, films and machinery.

Global Pouch Forum 2023 will be held June 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

Compelling presentations will inform, inspire and look at the future of this dynamic packaging industry segment.

One featured panel discussion will be “State of the Flexible Packaging Industry,” moderated by Alison Keane, President and CEO of the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA).

FPA publishes its “State of the Flexible Packaging Industry” report each year. The report is a definitive source of information for anyone involved in the flexible packaging market. Keane and representatives from top FPA member companies will discuss:

-- Industry growth data for flexible packaging

-- Trends driving use of flexible packaging

-- Other key variables impacting flexible packaging usage

This session – and many more – can only be found at the Global Pouch Forum this June. Register now!