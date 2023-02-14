Anderson & Vreeland, a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexo and letterpress consumables, has announced the asset purchase of flexographic consumable assets from Grimco, a Canadian distributor of flexographic printing materials. The acquisition is part of Anderson & Vreeland’s strategic growth initiative that emphasizes expanding services to customers in Canada.

“The acquisition for the flexo consumable business from Grimco expands our footprint and improves our ability to serve the Canadian market,” said Joe Anderson, President of Anderson & Vreeland, Canada. “The portfolio of flexo products from Grimco overlays perfectly with our current products and bolsters our position of world-class service and support in Canada.”

“A&V’s leading position in the Canadian flexo market made it the obvious choice to acquire Grimco’s Flexo division ensuring continued support of its customers with world-class products and service,” added Samuel Cadieux-Chalifour, Hardware & Software Manager at Grimco.

The acquisition further solidifies Anderson & Vreeland’s commitment to the Canadian market, and early plans are calling for the establishment of a distribution center in the Toronto area to better serve Ontario customers.

To learn more about Anderson & Vreeland, please visit https://www.andersonvreeland.com/.