The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate for the growing U.S flexible packaging industry, has officially published its annual report to its members. The report goes into detail about the various initiatives and activities the association conducts on members’ behalf, as the FPA has long served as the voice of the flexible packaging industry while providing members with a wealth of significant benefits.

The report features an in-depth discussion of all of the FPA efforts to help advance the flexible packaging industry, including: ensuring that environmental benefits and sustainability advantages of flexible packaging are communicated and understood; advocating to protect against potential barriers to growth, combat regulatory burdens, and build relationships with diverse stakeholders; promoting the advantages and benefits of flexible packaging; communicating to keep members and stakeholders informed and engaged; providing industry data to the membership and investment community; and creating networking opportunities to connect the membership.

In addition to communicating these efforts the report also provides a list of FPA members, and the Board of Directors, and it gives information concerning FPA Communications as well.

Information on FPA events such as the Annual Meeting is also detailed in the report, in addition to the FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Program.

The report is publicly available and can be downloaded by clicking

here

.