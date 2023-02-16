NOVA Chemicals Corporation, a leading sustainable polyethylene producer in North America, has announced the establishment of NOVA Circular Solutions, a new line of business that will focus on developing lower-emission, recycled solutions for the creation of a more sustainable future. With the SYNDIGO brand, NOVA’s newest portfolio of recycled polyethylene (rPE), the company will bring a new arsenal of materials made from recycled resins to the market.

“Plastic products play a critical role in our daily lives, and industry and consumers are placing higher value on products that contribute to the circular economy. They want products that can be recycled, reused, and reimagined,” said John Thayer, NOVA Chemicals senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Today’s announcement underscores NOVA’s commitment to be a leader in sustainable polyethylene production. We are investing time, resources, and world-class technical knowledge into this new line of business and the SYNDIGO brand.”

Designed specifically for flexible packaging, NOVA’s EX-PCR-HD5 resin is a mechanically recycled material sourced from HDPE milk jugs that lowers waste and contributes to product circularity.

“Converters and brand owners are incorporating more recycled materials into their packaging and products to meet their sustainability goals and the demands of consumers. These important steps support our customers and drive towards a plastic circular economy, helping to protect the planet for future generations,” said Greg DeKunder, NOVA Chemicals vice president of polyethylene marketing & circular polymers. “At NOVA Chemicals, we are excited to leverage our technical knowledge, unmatched customer experience, and relationships throughout the value chain to drive recycled content adoption and demonstrate that plastics circularity is truly achievable.”

