C-P Flexible Packaging, one of the top flexible packaging firms in the United States, has announced that its subsidiary, Preferred Packaging, has partnered with Northwest Frozen LLC, a Seattle-based premium food processor, to launch high-performance flexible packaging that will extend the shelf-life of refrigerated meals.

Joining the C-P family in 2021, Preferred Packaging serves as a leading manufacturer of multilayer flexible films, thermoformed containers, and tray sealing equipment, and the company will provide Northwest Frozen with packaging that possesses hermetically sealed meals with a specific, low-oxygen atmosphere that helps keep the food fresh.

“We feel honored to work with such an entrepreneurial company as Northwest Frozen to deliver safe and high-quality food packaging for consumers in North America,” said Chadd Floria, VP of Sales at Preferred Packaging Div. of C-P Flexible. “From the very beginning of the project, they worked diligently on creating a system to assure the best performance and consistency.”

Using the AffirmTM family of multi-layer materials, the packaging will be implemented for Northwest Frozen’s “Crocchi,” a frozen croissant-shaped gnocchi pasta product that was recently chosen as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for the 2022 holiday season. The packaging is protective, but accessible, as consumers can easily peel off the protective wrapping without the need for knives or scissors.

“The team at Preferred Packaging helped us launch our new line of products within a very tight timeframe,” said Kevin Peterson, Director of Operations at Northwest Frozen, LLC. “They not only supplied us packaging film that worked best but they also provided expertise in modified atmosphere packaging and shared valuable.”

To learn more about C-P Flexible Packaging, please visit www.cpflexpack.com.

To learn more about Northwest Frozen LLC, please visit shop.saltyseattle.com.