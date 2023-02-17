Volpak, a Coesia brand and a leading manufacturer of horizontal form-fill-seal solutions for the pouch-type packaging in a wide range of market applications, has announced the release of a new series of machines designed to produce flexible packaging for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.





Enlisting the services of the company’s Enflex brand, Volpak’s new Enflex PHS Series is made for the efficient and low-waste production of stick-pack packaging. The machines are reported to produce packaging that protects products from exposure to elements like water and oxygen, and they can also be set up in a variety of ways to best suit the needs of the customer.





Available in multiple-lane setups, the series can produce 1,800 stick-packs per minute, while also reducing the amount of wrapping material needed by 42% compared to other machines in the industry. In addition to its high-level efficiency (the series as an OEE of 95%), the Enflex PHS series is also easy to operate, as format change operations require no special tools, and it features OptiMate, a digital human-machine interface that is capable of performing complex tasks while also being accessible to use.





