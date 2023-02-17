Screen Graphic Solutions, one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of production systems for the prepress and printing industries, has announced that it will be showcasing its new Truepress PAC520P flexible paper packaging press at Hunkeler InnovationDays, an industry event taking place in Lucerne, Switzerland, later this month.

As companies around the world try to reduce or eliminate plastic material in packaging, the Truepress PAC520P offers printing services for paper products, as it is a high-speed, water-based inkjet digital press that has a much smaller environmental impact than traditional printing processes.

In addition to the PAC520P, Screen will also be displaying the Truepress Jet520HD+, a machine that has won two awards for its outstanding technology and reliability.

“Our Truepress Jet520HD+ offers high printing quality on standard matt, silk and gloss offset papers at great productivity – with the added power of variable and short-run print-on-demand,” said Peter Scott, managing director of Screen GP Australia. “The Hunkeler InnovationDays have proven to be highly valuable in demonstrating what can be accomplished using high-volume digital inkjet production and finishing.”