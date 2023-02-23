S-One Labels & Packaging (S-OneLP), a holistic supplier to label and packaging converters and commercial printers, has announced the release of its FlexPaper Barrier Paper. The solution marks the first paper-based coated structure in the S-OneLP EMEA line specifically designed for HP Indigo Digital Presses. The new product meets the demand from converters who want to save money, increase profits, print faster, and have the ability to place low minimum orders.

Manufactured as a multilayer of paper and plastic, FlexPaper Barrier Paper works best with HP Indigo, but also functions well with a wide range of flexo press solutions, as it provides grease, oil, water vapor, and oxygen barrier properties.

“We are pleased to expand our prelaminated product portfolio offering in EMEA that meets the needs of converters wanting to discover new revenue opportunities,” said Gerard Geurtz, Business Development and Technical Sales, S-OneLP. “Another added benefit is we do not turn away small orders for shorter lead times and quick production.”

Listed features and benefits of FlexPaper include:

FSC® certified paper component

Puncture resistance and heat sealability

High opacity

Polyethylene/EVOH COEX sealant layer prevents leaking and keeps contents fresh.

Oxygen barrier property extends shelf life of packaged goods.

White substrate eliminates need for white ink, which lowers ink costs and provides faster print speeds.

The versatility of FlexPaper Barrier Paper is also a draw, as applications can include stand-up pouches, flat pouches, pillow pouches, sachets, and flow wraps.

To learn more about S-One Labels & Packaging, please visit https://sonelp.com/.



