Now in its 26th year, Global Pouch Forum will continue to provide valuable networking opportunities and essential content from experts who develop, supply, buy or recommend flexible product packaging materials, including pouches, films and machinery.

Global Pouch Forum 2023 will be held June 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

Compelling presentations will inform, inspire and look at the future of this dynamic packaging industry segment.

One featured session will be “Investment and Growth in Packaging,” featuring Rick Well, Managing Director, Mesirow Investment Banking.

Since 2010, the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) marketplace in the plastic packaging sector, including flexible packaging, has been extremely active, driven largely by the heavy influx of private equity into many sectors of plastic packaging.

The private equity industry has well over $1 trillion to invest and is attracted by the growth, ubiquity, resilience and prospects of the plastic packaging industry.

This presentation will provide:

An in-depth view of the state of M&A in the plastic packaging sector in North America.

An overview of key challenges and opportunities in the flexible packaging business sector.

A projected outlook for packaging activity over the next few years.

This session – and many more – can only be found at the Global Pouch Forum this June. Register now!



