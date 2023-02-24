Pregis Performance Flexibles, a leading global manufacturer of flexible packaging and protective packaging solutions, has announced that its Anderson, South Carolina, facility received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS distinction, a globally recognized system for the sustainability certification of recycled and bio-based materials. The certification allows Pregis to produce solutions that are classified as circular, bio-circular, and/or bio-based, and it also includes the mass balance chain of custody option, which provides traceability along the supply chain.

The ISCC PLUS certification further exemplifies Pregis’ purpose to ‘Protect, Preserve, Inspyre,’ which focuses on achieving sustainability goals and contributing to a circular economy, while also creating high-performing products.

"The completion of the ISCC PLUS certification across the entire Pregis Performance Flexibles facility network clearly showcases our commitment to advancing the circular economy," explains Jonathan Quinn, Director of Market Development and Sustainability for Pregis Performance Flexibles. "It is a testament to our continued efforts to push the boundaries of innovation in blown films and expand our specialty films offerings in the food and medical packaging markets as well as other demanding applications."

Having recently received an $80 million investment in state-of-the-art blown film extrusion capabilities in July 2021, the South Carolina facility joins Pregis’ Grand Rapids, Michigan, plant in receiving ISCC PLUS certification.

With these bio-certified materials, Pregis develops its Performance Flexibles Renew Series® film solutions, which help meet the growing demand for flexible packaging options that align with customers’ sustainability and performance goals.

To learn more about Pregis, please visit https://www.pregis.com/.



